Karan Kundrra Elaborates On Cryptic Tweet Post-Bigg Boss; 'they Called Me Toxic Boyfriend'

Actor Karan Kundrra recently opened up about his cryptic tweet and revealed how he fell for his 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Read further.

Karan Kundrra reflects on his cryptic tweet

As the actor, Karan Kundrra recently returned from his journey in the reality tv show, Bigg Boss 15, he opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash who emerged as the winner of the show. He also recalled the moments in the show when he was labelled as a toxic boyfriend and revealed how there were many other worse moments in the Bigg Boss house. 

Karan Kundrra reacts to people calling him a 'toxic boyfriend'

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Karan Kundrra talked about how affected he was when people called him something like a toxic boyfriend and added that Tejasswi would actually know that. Adding to it, he also revealed that everybody inside the house stood with him from Tejasswi to Umar to Shamita and Nishant and they stated how this was not true. "Other than that, obviously, the eviction was quite destroying for my self-confidence and then Umar getting out of the show was also tough. He fought for me more than I did for myself," he added. 

Karan Kundrra also addressed his cryptic tweet that created a buzz on the internet in which he mentioned how disappointed he was after being voted out of the show. Stating about the tweet, he mentioned that he just needed the night as it was quite disheartening and disappointing that he did not make it to the top two. Adding to it, he also mentioned that he was disappointed because they put in 17 weeks of this mad, mad, hard work and stated that the feeling only lasted for a few hours. 

"I think I just needed that night. It was quite disheartening and disappointing that I did not make it to the top two. I was disappointed because we put in 17 weeks of this mad, mad, hard work. Otherwise, before entering, I did not really care about winning the show or anything. I was in the space where I know I have a lot to do and worry about apart from this. When you are inside, you do not have anything else to drive you. It was a disappointment that lasted for a few hours," he stated. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further clarified that his life and career were not just one reality show and added that though he got affected by the abuses hurled at him, the next morning he would be up strategising. He then revealed how half his dream was fulfilled when Tejasswi lifted the trophy. "Beyond that, I do not care, and I should not," he said. 

