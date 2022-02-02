Karan Kundrra Reveals Having Butter Chicken & Beer On Footpath Post 'Bigg Boss 15' Exit

Bigg Boss 15 fans are elated after actor Tejasswi Prakash has lifted the winner’s trophy with Pratik Sehejpal becoming the first runner up and Karan Kundrra emerging as the second runner up. As curtains draw upon the fifteenth season of the most controversial reality show, its contestants are now finally out of the house and they are all in a celebratory mood.

Actor Karan Kundrra who has managed to be in the limelight throughout the show recently went live on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 15 runner up thanked all his fans for their love and support. He also spoke about his Bigg Boss 15 journey and also discussed his equation with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor further revealed an interesting detail on what he did after coming out of the house.

Karan Kundrra goes live on Instagram after exiting Bigg Boss 15 house

Karan Kundrra went live on Instagram and interacted with fans. In the interaction he revealed that immediately after Bigg Boss 15 grand finale concluded, he sat on the footpath with his friend, Omi and drank chilled beer along with butter chicken, for which he was craving inside the house. Adding to which Karan said-

"Footpath pe baithkar beer piyi hai, mazzedaar raha, full feeling aayi hai, 5-star se nikalkar footpath par butter chicken khaya"

The actor further shared that he lost 10 kgs inside the Bigg Boss house. He dropped to 80 from 90 kgs. He further opened up about his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan said

"Teju is shooting (Naagin 6) with my favourite director (Ranjan sir). He treats me like his son and she's enjoying it. I am happy that I found a girl like Tejasswi Prakash, who always supported me and made me realise that even I can become a good man. This is just the beginning; I will not disappoint. After this, I just have to work and get married."

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. During the show, when Karan had introduced Tejasswi to his parents, the actor’s father had said, "She is in the heart of the family now" and both the families approved their relationship.

Image: Instagram@kkundrra