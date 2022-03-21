Karan Kundrra On Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash; 'I Know I'm Getting Married To Her'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have managed to be in the limelight for quite a long time for their relationship with each other. Their love story began to blossom during the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss. The couple had professed their love for each other on the show and are often seen making public appearances leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other and fans love them together. The news of them getting married often surfaces on social media, escalating the excitement of 'Tejran' fans. Recently, Karan Kundrra spilled beans on his marriage plans with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra opens up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Recently, in a candid chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the former Bigg Boss contestant opened up on his marriage plans with his ladylove. On being asked if Karan is ready to marry Tejasswi this year, the actor gave a hilarious reply. Karan said-

“I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)"

Talking about the importance of his parent's approval for their relationship, Karan further adds-

“It’s very important for me to know what my parents think about… They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's first Holi

Karan Kundrra took to his social media account and shared a series of pictures that had glimpses of his colourful Holi celebrations with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. The duo was seen twinning in white kurtas and black pants, as they smiled from ear to ear and posed for multiple pictures. Their faces were all smeared in colours.

Sharing the mushy pictures, the actor captioned the post as "lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point??🤣😂 our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin 😘❤️"

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra