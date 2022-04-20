Karan Kundrra Opens Up On Finding Tejasswi Prakash On Reality Show; Says 'it Is Destiny'

Actor Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Indian television industry. Their love story blossomed during the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss and since then, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy romance. Recently, Karan Kundrra opened up on how he and Tejasswi were destined to be together.

Karan Kundrra opens up on falling for Tejasswi Prakash on a reality show

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss journey and opened up about how he was not in favour of the idea of falling in love on the sets of a reality show. However, he also firmly believes that he was destined to be on the show and meet the love of his life Tejasswi. Adding to this the actor said-

“Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

Talking about his marriage plans with his lady love, the former reality show contestant said-

“I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”

Karan Kundrra opens up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Earlier, in a candid chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra opened up on his marriage plans with his ladylove. On being asked if Karan is ready to marry Tejasswi this year, the actor gave a hilarious reply. Karan said-

“I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)"

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra