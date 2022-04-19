'Lock Upp': Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Fans Go Gaga Over His Statement On Ladylove

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp has reportedly gone on to become one of the most-watched shows among Indian reality shows at the moment. The show has gone on for over 50 days now, and the journey for the contestants has witnessed numerous twists and turns with three more weeks to go.

While some have been a part of this journey from the start, many have entered midway, though all the contestants have the eyes on the same prize. The latest to enter the show was Prince Narula. The actor is known for his successful run on reality shows, and will seek to maintain it.

Apart from his multiple win on reality shows, another highlight of his appearances was him finding the love of his life on one of the shows, Bigg Boss. He married Om Shanti Om star Yuvika Chaudhary in 2018 after spending time with her on the reality show. Similar, sparks flew between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash when they starred together in the recent season of the show, and marriage reports are doing the rounds.

Karan enacts the role of a jailor in Lock Upp, and had a mention to the common factor with Prince. His statement delighted fans of 'TejRan', as the couple is fondly being addressed on social media.

Karan Kundrra highlights common factor with Prince Narula, delights 'TejRan' fans

During the recent episode, Karan opened up on the strong bonds that gets formed between two people on a reality show due to the pressure situations, like it happened for Karan-Tejasswi and Prince-Yuvika.

The Dil Hi Toh Hai star said, "He (Prince) met his ladylove on a show like this, I met my ladylove like this. And the kind of relationships, and the kind of strong bonds that happen on reality shows, is something that lasts. It happens, because you perhaps don't experience such adversities and pressure situations with your friends, as much as it happens at such places."

As he said this, and wished to elaborate, he blushed and said, 'acha chalo chhodo (now let it be).'

Fans of the couple posted heart emojis, called him 'best BF' and used the hashtag 'TejRan' to shower their love.

Watch the video:

IM NOT OVER THIS PART THE WAY HE BLUSHED AND PRINCE IMMEDIATELY KNEW WHAT HE IS GONNA SAYYY AHHHHH MY CUTIEESSSS SKSKSK😩🥺🤌🏻🤪😂😭😭😭🤧💕🧿 #KaranKundrra𓃵 #PriRan #PrinceNarula #LockUppWithKaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/tBE0cwVAQP — :) (@hidoikyou) April 18, 2022

KK WHILE BLUSHING PRINCE MET HIS LADY LOVE KN A SHOW “IIIIIIII MET MY LADY LOVE ON A SHOW” BEST BF BEST HUMAN BEST JAILOR HE GOT THE BEST TAG FOR A REASON HE IS THE BEST EST !!!🥺😩😭🤌🏻👑🥵✨💕🤧🔥🔥🔥🧿🧿🧿#TejRan #LockUppWithKaranKundrra #KaranKundrra𓃵 #PriRan #PrinceNarula pic.twitter.com/xQ35k5lm7o — :) (@hidoikyou) April 18, 2022

Karan - He met his lady love on a show like this , i met my lady love on a show like this ❤️#KaranKundrra @kkundrra#TejRan #PrinceNarula #LockUPPpic.twitter.com/ZPL3vhhggM — Lock UPP Updates (@LockUPPFeed) April 18, 2022



