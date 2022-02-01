Karan Kundrra's Father On Son's Wedding With Tejasswi: 'Will Get Them Married Soon'

Actor Tejasswi Prakash took home the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 15 along with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs while Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up. Her rumoured boyfriend Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up and the two celebrated her win together. Ever since Tejasswi and Karan had professed their love for each other on the show, fans have been speculating about their relationship post the finale.

The two stars who met on the show had fallen for each other. Their pairing has been appreciated by fans, who have dubbed them TejRan. In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss, both Karan and Tejasswi's families gave the relationship their seal of approval.

Karan Kundrra's father breaks silence on son's marriage with Tejasswi

Speaking to reporters outside the Bigg Boss house on Sunday night, Karan Kundrra's father SP Kundra said they were planning to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon.

In various videos posted on social media and YouTube, Karan's father is seen sitting in a car with his wife with the media asking him questions. When asked about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, he gives a thumbs up to the camera. When a reporter further asks about wedding plans, he replies, "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)."

For the unversed, two weeks before the grand finale, when contestants spoke to their families through video call, Karan had introduced Tejasswi to his parents. Karan's father had then responded saying, "She is in the heart of the family now." This was met by loud cheers from Karan and the other contestants.

Though Karan seemed happy with Tejasswi’s win, Karan had earlier penned a cryptic note on Twitter. “A big big biggggg thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet... Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.”, his post read. In the next tweet, he wrote, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will... and I promise you I will not disappoint you... never again.. thank you, my family!!!”.

