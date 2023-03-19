Karan Kundrra Surprises Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash During Photoshoot, Calls Her A 'star'

Karan Kundrra, who is currently busy with the shoot of his show Ishq Mein Ghayal, recently showed up at his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's photoshoot. The actor went there to cheer her up. He also shared some glimpses of the sweet moment.

Karan took to his social media handle and shared some videos from the Naagin actress' glam photoshoot. While Tejasswi posed for the cameras, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor cheered her up and called her 'little star.' In one of the videos, the actress thanked Karan for showing up at her shoot. She said, "I love you sunny (Karan's nick name)." To this, the actor replied, "my motto."

Tejasswi made quite a statement in a lilac pantsuit for her shoot. On the other hand, Karan sported a casual look. Take a look at the screenshot from the video:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash did a reality show together and fell in love. Recently, the rumours of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media when the actor shared a cryptic post. A few days ago, he took to social media and shared that everything is okay between them. He further shared that they are pretty much together and reassured fans of the growing love between the couple.

The actor also commented on one of his fans' posts and mocked the baseless rumours. He wrote, "witter par toh roka kya, mere bachche bhi ho chuke hain, 3-4 relationships bhi hain, shaadi toh pata nahi 2012 se kitni bar ho chuki hai. People keep talking about things on social media, but jab kuch hoga toh hum bata denge. We haven’t thought about shaadi yet. We don’t have the time to think about it."

He added, "She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing.”