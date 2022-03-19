Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash 'obsessed With Each Other' In Pics From First Holi Together

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash formed a close bond during their time on Bigg Boss 15 and have become inseparable ever since. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media and recently celebrated their first Holi together on March 18. They took to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse into their Holi celebrations and extended their warm wishes to them.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's first Holi

Karan Kundrra took to his social media account and shared two posts from his Holi celebrations with Tejasswi. The duo was seen twinning in white kurtas and black pants, as they smiled from ear to ear and posed for multiple pictures. Their faces and clothes were full of colour and they seemed to have had a blast on the festival of colours. They were also joined by Arjun Bijlani and other friends to celebrate the special day. Kundrra admitted the duo was 'obsessed with each other' and hilariously mentioned that they fear its the reason others will stop hanging out with them. He also shared that it was Tejasswi who managed to put colour of him first.

Have a look at 'Tejran' celebrating Holi here

The duo was also seen celebrating Holi with the Colors TV family and earlier shared a fun promo with their fans and followers. They were seen sharing some sweet moments together as they applied colour on each other and Karan also carried his girlfriend in his arms. Tejasswi shared the short clip on social media and wrote, "As long as we are together, every day is a celebration but this Holi, we are all set to celebrate different shades of love that keep us going strong. Do watch us on #ColorsTV."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in Rula Deti Hai

Rula Deti Hai marked the duo's first collaboration as they flaunted their sizzling chemistry in the much-awaited music video. Karan was seen recalling all the special romantic moments he spent with her lady love at the beach as he is then seen walking alone with tears in his eyes in the emotional number. The duo was hailed for their chemistry and work on the song and fans cheered them on.

