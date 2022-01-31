Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, January 30. She won the trophy and cash prize worth Rs 40 lakh. Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan made an official announcement that Prakash won the reality TV show defeating Pratik Sehajpal and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Kundrra. While Prakash lifted the trophy, Nishant Bhat took away the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty meanwhile was voted out.

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi were both locked up in a tough competition for the winner trophy on Bigg Boss 15. But eventually, he emerged as a runner-up and was later asked to come out of the house as he was summoned to the stage. This happened shortly after Salman Khan bid special appearance Shehnaaz Gill goodbye, and then he announced the top two contestants for the show.

Gehraiyaan star cast Deepika Padukone and others on Bigg Boss 15 finale

Salman had also welcomed Gehraiyaan star cast Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa on the show. The group then played a game of truth and dare and exchanged light humour. Deepika joked that she stalks Salman as the duo sent the audience chuckling. Padukone’s Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also made an appearance as he performed a foot-tapping rap song on stage. He made an entry on the Bigg Boss set on a Harley Davidson motorbike in a rough denim look.

Ananya Pandey meanwhile grooved to her dad Chunky Panday’s song Main Tera Tota while ahead of the finale, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also made an appearance as they entered the house and participated in a discussion with the finalists, all of whom went down the memory lane and shared glimpses of when they started their Bigg Boss journey. Shehnaaz Gill meanwhile paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla, the late Balika Vadhu actor who was co-contestant with Gill on Bigg Boss 13. Salman and Gill later danced on Twada Kutta.

Besides Gill, some other actors that were seen on the finale were Ex-Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan. The entire show was aired in two segments, one on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm and the second on Sunday, January 30 on Colors TV. After her tedious journey of 120 days in the house, Prakash became the ‘winner’ titleholder.