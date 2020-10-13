Karan Tacker Refuses To Resume Work Until All Safety Mandates Are Set In Place Amid COVID

Due to the global pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. But, as the country slowly and gradually gets back to normalcy, the shooting for movies and television series have also resumed on a small scale, keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind. Even though many actors have resumed work happily, Karan Tacker seems to have his reservations when it comes to going back to work in a full-fledged manner. Having elderly parents at home, the actor intends on ensuring a completely secure and safe environment at work before he begins his shoots.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mahira Sharma, Karan Tacker Extend Wishes

Karan Tacker refuses to resume work

Karan Tacker has become a social media sensation and has often been spotted sharing adorable pictures with his family. Recently, Karan Tacker and his father, Kuku Tacker, were offered to do a commercial together for a popular brand. Even though Karan seemed thrilled initially, he turned down the advertisement giving safety reasons. According to reports from Bollywood Bubble, Karan Tacker revealed that what primarily made the actor say "no" is the concern for his family’s health. His parents fall under the category of people who are most at risk of contracting the Coronavirus, and his health is a major concern too.

Karan Tacker also revealed that unless a very effective mandate regarding safety precautions and guidelines come into existence, Karan would be wary of resuming work. He said that he is going to say “no” to proper studio shoots until the production has a proper mandate on the safety precautions that needs to be adhered by all suring the shooting. If this requires proper testing before they go on the floors, then the actor is completely okay with that.

Karan Tacker stated that the shooting for any movie or television series should start only once the cast and the crew members of a project are tested for the virus. They are all quite sensitive and have an understanding of people who live with families. He has always lived with his family and that’s the way it is. Producers are also understanding the concerns of actors. Karan Tacker mentioned that he won’t resume work until he doesn’t figure out a way of where he can isolate himself so that he doesn’t meet his family after his shoots.

