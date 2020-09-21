Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mahira Sharma, Karan Tacker Extend Wishes

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on September 21, wishes have been pouring in on social media. While Bebo's fans flooded social media with wishes, many stars from the television industry also extended warm wishes for her. Here's a look at how actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan Wahi, Mahira Sharma and others wished Kareena.

'My forever crush': Dheeraj Dhoopar

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram and posted a video with the former. In the clip, while Kareena grooved to the beats of her song, Tareefan, from Veeri Di Wedding, Dheeraj couldn't stop himself from adoring her. Sharing the video, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Diva, my forever crush! Happiest bday to the most gorgeous Kareena Kapoor khan. P.S: Still living in this moment."

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi penned a special wish on Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday. He shared a picture from the sets and show and wrote, "Happy bday KKK. 40 or 400 u will be the prettiest always. To another bigger, brighter, beautiful Decade." Karan also posted another picture with the Angrezi Medium actor on his Instagram story. Check out below.

Karan Tacker

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor Karan Tacker posted a stunning picture with Bebo on her special day. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked during a party. While Karan sported a semi-ethnic attire, Bebo looked ravishing in a green outfit. Karan dropped the 'happy birthday' sticker on the post.

Mahira Sharma

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Mahira Sharma called the former her 'inspiration'. She also posted a throwback video from Bigg Boss 13 that gave a glimpse of the time when Saif Ali Khan had graced the show to promote Jawaani Jaaneman. In the clip, Saif asked her if she had a message for Bebo, to which Mahira replied that Kareena is her inspiration and wherever she is today, it is because of her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday

On Kareena's 40th birthday, Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the midnight celebration. Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures in which Kareena was seen posing with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Karisma also gave a glimpse of Kareena's birthday cake. "Birthday girl we love you", she wrote.

