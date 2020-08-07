Karan Wahi Alerts Fellow Actors About Fake Casting Calls; Talks About Abusive Comments

Actor Karan Wahi recently took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of a fake casting call. The screenshot was posted by his friend and actor Aly Goni regarding fake casting call. In the screenshot, a girl is seen introducing herself as a casting director.

The screenshot further shows the alleged casting director giving an offer to the actor for a film project and later abusing him as he says to contact his managerial organisation Toabh Model Management. The girl also said that actors like these should commit suicide. Karan Wahi tagged Mumbai police and wrote, “I hope all of you don’t get scammed by such people". He also went on to explain that this a fake casting call. He also wrote, “A girl who has been msging me and my actor friends and then gets her highs by abusing us.” (sic)

Also Read| Karan Wahi's net worth shows his journey from a cricketer to TV's favourite actor; Read

Anuj Sachdeva targeted for fake casting call

Earlier, television actor Anuj Sachdeva also shared how he got a fake casting call. The actor took to his Instagram to share screenshots of the same as he urged his fans and friends to spread the word and beware of such scams. Anuj Sachdeva posted a conversation between an imposter who messaged him. The imposter claimed to be a casting director from Red Chilli Productions.

Also Read| Mohit Sehgal quiets down concerns after posting group photo with Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi

Anuj shared the conversation he had with the imposter. In the conversation when the imposter was claiming to be from a production house, he was confronted by the actor. Apparently Anuj Sachdeva had used Truecaller (a caller identification app) to get information about the imposter who contacted him claiming it was from Red Chillies Production.

The actor attached the name and number as it displayed on the app. The actor sent him the screenshot of what his name reflected on the Truecaller app. Truecaller identified the number and the name of the person and reflected “Money Fraud Piyush”. Further, the location showed Kolkata. After Anuj Sachdeva sent the imposter a screenshot of what Truecaller showed, the imposter asked him why he was trusting an app. Anuj Sachdeva gave a response saying that he was trusting the app as the person is not his relative.

Also Read| Lalbaugcha Raja 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19; Vikrant Massey, Karan Wahi & others react

Picture Courtesy: Anuj Sachdeva Instagram

Also Read| Urvashi Rautela with Pulkit Samrat or Karan Wahi: Who is better in the lead?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.