Karan Wahi's Birthday - Surbhi Jyoti, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha & Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Telly actor Karan Wahi turned 35 on June 9. On his special day, while wishes poured in from fans, several celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Rithivik Dhanjani, and others, also shared pictures with him and penned sweet notes. Here's a quick peek into how the actor's industry friends wished him on his birthday.

Celebs pen wishes on Karan Wahi's birthday

Surbhi Jyoti

Qubool Hai 2.0 actor Surbhi posted a portrait of Wahi and penned a birthday note for him. In the pic, the actor sported a causal tee and posed for a sun-kissed selfie.

Rithivik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi’s social media posts prove the duo has come a long way. The former shared a picture in which they posed alongside a swanky car. “Teri meri sawaari in this raampyaari,” he wrote while adding, “today’s day will be a burst of memories on your name.” Later he also posted a pic that featured actor Sehban Azim.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali posted a picture of the actor in which he donned a suit. Along with this, he wished him on his birthday.

Raj Singh Arora

Raj Singh Arora shared an old picture with Karan and wrote that the photo made him feel like they were in some 1980s Bollywood time warp film. He penned, "For some strange reason this picture makes me laugh off it's like we are in some 1980’s Bollywood Time Warp Film. The shirts so Cool Banna, totally Sufi. Happy Birthday."

Asha Negi

Ludo actor Asha sent love to her "brother" who's always been there for her. She remarked, "Thank you for being you.

Thank you for doing all that you do for humanity, for inspiring us. Thank you for being there always." Asha shared pictures from a stadium when they went on to watch a match, wearing similar jerseys.

Suyyash Rai

Suyyash Rai photoshopped a pic of Karan in which he looked like a lady with lipstick on. In hindi, he wrote, "Tumhaare siva kuchh na chaahat karenge, jab tak jiyenge PADOSI rahenge, agar tu sach mei aisa dikhtaa toh! Hamaare mitra Ravi Dubey sach kehte hain, tum bohtttt sundar ho dost. Happpy bday jaaanu, I love u." This photo left fans in splits.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi shared the same picture that Suyyash posted and called him "everyone's favourite and everyone's Saheli".

IMAGE: SURBHI JYOTI, RITHVIK DHANJANI, ASHA NEGI, KARAN WAHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.