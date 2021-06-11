Karanvir Bohra Attends Neeraj Kabi's Acting Class; Calls It A 'professional High Point'

Karanvir Bohra is known for his roles in serials like Shararat, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, etc. He has established himself as a good actor in the TV and film industry, but one never stops learning! Recently, he attended an acting class hosted by Sacred Games actor Neeraj Kabi. In his latest Instagram post, Karanvir Bohra is all praises for the acting coach.

Karanvir Bohra attend Neeraj Kabi's acting class

Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share his awe and appreciation for actor and acting coach Neeraj Kabi. The Shararat actor shared a screenshot from the online acting class where Neeraj Kabi can be seen in the middle of an explanation. Karenvir Bohra also added a long caption for the post and also recalled a memory from a few years ago. Karanvir who is currently in Canada called the session as his "Professional high point" of his 2-month stay in the country. He expressed his glee for getting a chance to participate in the class.

He stated that he realised that doing only web series, films and TV shows does not count as practise and that even an actor has to have some regular "Riyaz" (meaning practise). He also added that only going to the gym, definitely doesn't count as practise when it comes to acting. Karanvir also recalled an incident from when he was hosting the red carpet for an award show and met Neeraj Kabi. Karanvir told him that Neeraj is forgetting "the most important pre-requisite" of being an actor. Neeraj was slightly perplexed at this question and asked what it was. To this, Karanvir replied that Neeraj does not go to the gym! The two had a hearty laugh at this.

Karanvir concluded his caption by saying that if one wishes to become an actor and achieve success, then this class by Neeraj Kabi is a must-try. He added the hashtag '#pravahtheatre" which is a theatre company founded by Neeraj Kabi. The theatre company provides training, and also works in directing, performance and research.

Neeraj Kabi will be next seen in the upcoming film Sherni, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. He is known for his roles in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Hichki, Laal Kaptaan, and shows like Sacred Games and Paatal Lok.

(Image: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram)

