Karanvir Bohra Calls Daughter Vienna An 'obedient Kid' As He Fails To Click A Family Photo

On Thursday, June 10, actor Karanvir Bohra, took to his social media space to share a slew of stunning photos alongside her daughters. The 38-year-old television star can be seen having a gala time with his family as they pose against the picturesque floral background of mother nature. Being a father of three daughters can be hectic sometimes and Karanvir’s latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. In the photos, it appears that the Shararat star couldn’t get his daughters to follow his instructions except for Vienna.

Who is Karanvir Bohra’s "obedient" daughter?

The post shared by Bohra sees his six-month-old daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra relaxing in her mini chair while father Karanvir lays beside her. Daughter Raya Bella Bohra can be seen cuddled up by Karanvir, meanwhile, twin sister Vienna sits on the green grass. It seems that all that Bohra wanted was a cute picture with her daughters against a stunning floral filled with roses.

However, things did not turn out according to his plan as two of her daughters did not pose for the camera and can be seen busy in their own world. While toddler Gia is busy gazing at the background, daughter Raya is playing with a mini toy. Only his obedient child Vienna ended up looking at the camera with an infectious smile. While posting the photos online, Karanvir Bohra said, “Trying to get a picture with them is impossible except for my obedient daughter #vienna”. Check out the post shared by him below:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the photo-sharing application, followers of Karanvir were left in awe. A user said, “very beautiful”, while another wrote that “Vienna is love”. Hearts and smiley emoticons have flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This post comes just three days after the star penned an inspirational note on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021. He said, “We are an outdoors family, and this is our way of honouring #worldenvironmentday2021! This is our moment. We cannot turn back time. But we can grow trees, green our cities, reworked our gardens, change our diets and clean up rivers and coasts. We are the generation that can make peace with nature let's get active, but anxious. Let's be bold, not timid”. Take a look at it here:

(Image: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.