Karanvir Bohra Pens A Note On Kushal Punjabi's Untimely Demise, Says 'I'm Still In Denial'

Kushal Punjabi, an Indian film and television actor, who won the TV reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, has reportedly passed away on December 27. The news broke out when actor Karanvir Bohra shared a picture of Kushal on his Instagram handle with a heartbreaking caption. The news of Kushal Punjabi's untimely death has shattered his fellow co-stars in the industry including Shweta Tiwari, Vikaas Kalantri.

'You are in a happier place': Karanvir Bohra

On Friday morning, December 27, Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle to share the shocking news of the 37-year-old actor's untimely death. Sharing one of Kushal’s pictures, he wrote: "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabiI know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. (sic)"

The news has come as a shock to fans. One of his fans wrote, 'Is Kushal Punjabi dead? I don't believe'.

The cause of death remains unknown. He is now survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen and their son.

In his decade-long career, he not only worked in a number of television serials but has also been a part of some hit films including Lakshya and Kaal. Kushal Punjabi has over 20 serials under his belt, his last being Aasman Se Aage.

