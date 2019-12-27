The Debate
Karanvir Bohra Pens A Note On Kushal Punjabi's Untimely Demise, Says 'I'm Still In Denial'

Television News

According to Karanvir Bohra's Instagram update on December 27, actor Kushal Punjabi has left for heavenly abode. Read Karanvir's emotional note.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
karanvir bohra

Kushal Punjabi, an Indian film and television actor, who won the TV reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, has reportedly passed away on December 27. The news broke out when actor Karanvir Bohra shared a picture of Kushal on his Instagram handle with a heartbreaking caption. The news of Kushal Punjabi's untimely death has shattered his fellow co-stars in the industry including Shweta Tiwari, Vikaas Kalantri.

'You are in a happier place': Karanvir Bohra

On Friday morning, December 27, Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle to share the shocking news of the 37-year-old actor's untimely death. Sharing one of Kushal’s pictures, he wrote: "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabiI know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. (sic)"
The news has come as a shock to fans. One of his fans wrote, 'Is Kushal Punjabi dead? I don't believe'. 

The cause of death remains unknown. He is now survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen and their son. 

In his decade-long career, he not only worked in a number of television serials but has also been a part of some hit films including Lakshya and Kaal. Kushal Punjabi has over 20 serials under his belt, his last being Aasman Se Aage.

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on

