Karanvir Bohra Expresses Gratitude As Saubhagyavati Bhava Completes 8 Years, See Post

Television actor-producer Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in Naagin 2, has worked in various TV serials. Among all of his characters, he is best known for playing Viraj, an abusive husband, in a family drama Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?. In his recent post, the actor expressed his gratitude and also mentioned what he didn't like about it. His performance in the serial is still considered one of the finest works. He was also honoured with many awards for the character.

The serial featuring Sriti Jha and Harshad Chopra along with Karan started in 2011 and went off-air after 325 episodes in 2013. Recently, the serial completed eight years. Remembering the show and thanking the audience and fans, he penned an emotional note. In the caption, he mentioned that though he loved playing the antagonist, he hated the fact that his character indulged in domestic violence. He also requested his fans to give the right upbringing to their kids as they learn a lot from what they see. He asked his followers to teach respecting women to their children. Take a look at his post below:

8yrs ago today,18th of Dec #saubhagyawatibhava released and chartered a new course in television.

Thank you @utv @Lifeok_ @starindia @sritianne my directors/DOP/creatives for this opportunity.

Irony of dis role:I loved playing it,but hated that he indulged in domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/oEF7L0bB9Z — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 18, 2019

On the work front, Karan was last seen in a full-length feature film titled Hume Tumse Pyar Hai Kitna. The romantic-thriller released on July 5, 2019. It is directed by Lalit Mohan under the banner of T-Series.

Details of the Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava

The story of family-drama revolves around Janhavi, who is married to a Viraj. Her world turns upside down when she finds out the darker side of her husband. Fearing for the reputation of her family in society, she tolerates all the harassment and torture. But Raghavendra Pratap Singh, played by Harshad Chopda helps her out to get out of the marriage.

