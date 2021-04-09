Karanvir Bohra Teaches His Girls Bella-Vienna Importance Of Respecting 'Sun God'; Watch

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram on Friday morning and shared a video with his daughters Bella and Vienna while pouring water in his balcony. Karanvir mentioned that he started teaching his girls the importance of paying respects to the Sun God. He also went on to pen his views about it and wrote that some of the incredible benefits of offering regular water to Surya are that it makes people disciplined and maintains the body, mind and spirit balance.

Bohra continued, "The first ray of sun inspires for early success in daily life. It grants you all pleasures, good health and wealth in life." He also added that his daughters still don’t understand the meaning of it, but they get really excited to feed water, rice and sugar to the sun. He remarked that Bella for some reason, calls it popcorn.

Videos and pictures of Karanvir Bohra's daughters often surface on the internet as he along with Teejay keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts. As soon as this clip was up on the internet, fans rushed to hail the actor for his gesture. A user wrote, "Wow so proud of you to connect with our ancient shastras." Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, Simple Kaul, Archana Pania, and many others dropped endearing comments on Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post.

Couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on December 21. Bohra took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he was holding the newborn, surrounded by his elder children. “I can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can’t help but believe that I’m a father of three girls. Yahooooo!” the Qubool Hai actor wrote. Referring to his daughters as three goddesses, Bohra added, “life could not get better than this”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in March, Zareen Khan shared the first poster of the film Patalpani, alongside Karanvir Bohra. The upcoming movie is directed by Raaj Aashoo. Last year, 2018, Karanvir began shooting for another movie Kutubminar and the 'mahurat' of the same was inaugurated by Dehradun's Chief Minister. The flick also stars Sanjay Mishra.

