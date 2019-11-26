Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Slams Twitterati; Supports Asim Riaz

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has been in the news for quite a few reasons. Not only have the fights between Bigg Boss 13 contestants intensified but on social media among the fans. One among the many was the Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla which not only created a stir inside the house but also outside. Twitterati have even taken things up by a notch passing derogatory remarks on the contestants.

After a continuous verbal battle between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 last week, some Twitteratis took a dig at not just at Asim but also in his religion. He was accused of being a terrorist by a troll. While Asim’s brother Umar Riaz was one of the first ones to come in support of his brother, television star Karanvir Bohra was also one of them. He called out against the Twitterati who were targeting Asim Riaz.

If this is true,Pls It's a request to all the fans and viewers of #bb13 Pls don't get family and religion into it.

Watch the show as a show, Pls don't get personal.

I cant even imagine what #AsimRaiz family must be going thru.#StayStrongAsimRiaz family. https://t.co/2f9iMJQYSZ — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) November 21, 2019

Upset over the matter, Asim’s brother has also reportedly filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell. He also came in support of his brother on social media. His tweet read,

For people and fan clubs commenting on @imrealasim relegion and state and saying he is a terrorist. Last warning to you guys. Iv reported this to cyber police. Delete your tweets before u spend your life behind bars. #weloveasimriaz #spreadlovenothate — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) November 20, 2019

Asim Riaz hails from Jammu & Kashmir and people have also passed comments about this. On this Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s official account, his social media manager wrote something similar. The tweet said “This is just not done. Please don’t stoop so low for a show. I never wanted to post this but I had to. Cuz for some it’s just another tweet and they fail to realise how sensitive and heartbreaking it could be. Please DO NOT pass racial comments. It can lead to an open fire and”.

This is just not done. Please don’t stoop so low for a show. I never wanted to post this but I had to. Cuz for some it’s just another tweet and they fail to realise how sensitive and heartbreaking it could be . Please DO NOT pass racial comments. It can lead to an open fire and pic.twitter.com/yBsfiZWP6C — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) November 21, 2019

