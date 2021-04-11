Karanvir Bohra's Awards: A List Of Accolades Won By The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor

Karanvir Bohra is an Indian television and film actor who is known for his roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in films such as Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The actor has received numerous awards for his performances in TV shows. Read ahead to know more about Karanvir Bohra's awards that he has won, so far in his career.

Best actor in a negative role

Karanvir won the title of Best Actor in a Negative Role in Indian Telly Awards 2006. He received acclaim for his role of Yudi/ Prem Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Karanvir played the role of the lead pair’s son from 2005 to 2008. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus. The story revolves around lovers and various stages of their lives as well as their family.

Karanvir Bohra won the same title once again in the Indian Television Academy Awards that took place in 2012. He received praise for his role of Viraj Dobriyal in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? Viraj Dobriyal was the lead character’s ex-husband. The story of the show revolves around a middle-class girl who gets married to a rich man and lands herself in a place from where there is no escape.

Best Onscreen Jodi

Karanvir won the title of Best Onscreen Jodi along with Surbhi Jyoti in the 2015 Gold Awards. They won the title for their show Qubool Hai. Karanvir played the double roles of Aahil Raza Ibrahim and Sahil Qureshi in the show. The show is about an NRI girl who comes to India in search of her biological father. While doing so, she meets a young man and falls in love with him.

Best Actor (Critics)

Karanvir received the Best Actor (Critics) award in the 2017 Gold Awards. He received this title for his performance in Naagin 2. Karanvir Bohra in Naagin 2 played the role of Rocky, a Naag (serpent). The show follows the story of the daughter of a shape-shifting snake couple. She sets on a journey to avenge her parents’ murder and meets a boy on the way. The boy turns out to be the son of one of the murderers.

Social Swagger of the Year

Karanvir has also won the Social Swagger of the Year award in the 2017 Zee Rishtey Awards.

(Promo Image source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)