Karanvir Bohra's Daughters Get Furious At The Actor, Make Him 'apologise' For THIS Reason

Television actor Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram is always buzzing with activity thanks to the family pictures and videos he shares. Blessed with three daughters, the Qubool Hai actor often posts videos of him spending quality time with his young ones. Today, the actor took to his social media to share a video of his twin daughters at the dinner table. In the video, Karanvir Bohra’s daughters Bella and Vienna can be seen asking the actor to apologize for licking the spoon during the pandemic.

Karanvir Bohra’s apology to his daughters

The actor shared a snippet of his YouTube video on Instagram which shows his two daughters discussing whether he should apologise to them for licking the spoon at the table. In the one-minute-long video, the twin girls explain to him that licking the spoon they share at the dinner table was wrong. They go on to tell him that such an action would help spread coronavirus and thus, it is wrong. Karanvir goes on to apologise to them for his mistake.

In the video’s captions, Karanvir goes on to say that he loves such conversations with them as they get annoyed easily. He wrote, “They are four going on fourteen! 😂 They’re telling Dad to apologise for making Vienna’s spoon Jhoota. I love these chats with them! They get annoyed so easily! 😂.”

Karanvir Bohra's dating rule for his daughters

Karanvir Bohra’s daughters Gia Vanessa Snow, Vienna, and Raya Bella have already gained a huge fan following courtesy the videos the actor shares on social media. The actor seems to have fit into fatherhood well as he has already grown apprehensive of his toddler daughters' dating life. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a onesie with the rule 'I'm not allowed to date...ever' written on it. He captioned the post writing 'The rules of dating have changed around here', with a couple of evil emojis following. Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu also enjoys a large following for her posts on their kids'.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.