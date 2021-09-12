Karanvir Sharma Reveals Ganesh Chaturthi Not Just A Festival, 'it's A Feeling For Me'

The larger-than-life celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is being carried out in full swing across the entire nation. Bollywood and television celebrities welcomed their fans to their celebrations by sharing several glimpses of Lord Ganesha via social media handles. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma is one of the television celebrities, who had a gala time celebrating the glorious, Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on to how the actor is observing the special eleven days of welcoming Bappa into his heart.

Karanvir Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

The actor took to his Instagram to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion with a snap of him praying to Lord Ganesha. Recently, Karanvir reminisced over his Ganesh Chaturthi memories and how the occasion is not just a festival to him but a 'feeling and vibe'. Karanvir expressed his delight that his birthday falls around the festival of Lord Ganesh. He added that this helped him in forming a special place for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as he celebrates his birthday on September 18. He stated,

''For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a festival but a feeling, a vibe of everything happy and filled with love. I have always been drawn to Ganpati and his teachings. He evokes a sense of happiness and strength in me. It is also special because I was born on Ganesh Chaturti. My parents always remind me how blessed they were on this given day. ''

The actor also dished out his celebration for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi and his plans to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple. He continued, ''This year I am fasting and conducting pooja for his blessings. I have this dream that the day I can purchase a house for myself, I will visit Siddhivinayak Temple and pay my respects to him.”

More about Karanvir Sharma's work front

On the work front, the actor shot to fame after appearing in the series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. His role in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana as Sharad further contributed to his success in the industry. Sharma is now all set to appear opposite Yami Guatma in the film A Thursday.

