Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera, and the duo's pre-wedding festivities have kicked off in full pomp and fervour. While glimpses from their Haldi ceremony have been making rounds on social media platforms, the couple, along with their close family members, was spotted arriving for their Mehendi ceremony.

While Karishma looked resplendent in a yellow-coloured lehenga, Varun opted for a red traditional ensemble. Karishma even flaunted her Mehendi as paparazzi asked her to pose alongside Varun. As per several reports, Tanna and Bangera will tie the knot on February 5 in an exquisite Gujarati and South Indian traditional wedding ceremony.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera arrive for their Mehendi ceremony

The Qayamat Ki Raat actor was clad in an al yellow ensemble, with silver and pink intricate embroidery on the borders. She wore a complimenting jewellery set and bangles, while also adding pink and yellow flowers as hair accessories. On the other hand, Varun Bangera looked dapper in a red traditional attire comprising of similar coloured kurta and leggings coupled with the same printed jacket. Take a look.

Apart from the to-be bride and groom, Karishma's mother was also spotted with her relatives as she arrived at the venue. She wore a deep yellow suit, with golden embroidery all over the kurta, while opting for minimal accessories. She posed with two other guests who were twinning in similar pink traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, the Naagin fame was seen clad in a beautiful white traditional attire whilst donning customized floral jewellery made from Tagarkali fresh flowers. Posting pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, Karishma wrote, ''Happiness galore, the smile says it all.''

For the uninitiated, Karishma has worked in popular TV shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERCHAWLA)