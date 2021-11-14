Karishma Tanna Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Varun Bangera In Dubai, Rashmi Desai Drops Heart

Actor Karishma Tanna who has proved her acting mettle with her iconic roles in the Television industry recently got engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera. Though the two have not shared anything on social media about the big day, the news was confirmed by their mutual friend Suved Lohia. They were introduced to each other by Suved at a party. The actor got engaged in Dubai.

Suved took to his Instagram stories and shared a love decked picture of the two while congratulating them. “Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man Varun Bangera and my KT,” he wrote along with a heart-shaped emoticon. He also wrote towards the end that ‘The rumours shall stop now.” In the picture shared by Suved, Varun can be seen holding Karishma in his arms as the two looks at each other with great love.

Karishma Tanna gets engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera

The actor, who is currently in Dubai, has also shared a series of photos from her vacation, giving her social media followers a glimpse of her beautiful trip. Karishma, in one of the photos, is seen wearing a skater skirt, paired with a crop top, and that has already taken the internet by storm. Actor Rashmi Desai was all hearts for the good news as she sent her love to Karishma. Suved has often shared pictures of the two together on Instagram while teasing them. Earlier, in August this year, he had penned a special birthday note for Varun along with a picture that showed him posing with Varun and Karishma together.

Suved wrote, “@varun_bangera happy bday brother thank you for being the messiah of kindness and love, your as rare and genuine a person can be glad to have u in my corner love u!! To many more travel adventures... whenever we can .. poker nights, hoggathon sessions .. and staying fit and my brother" (sic). Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma Tanna will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Leone for the web show Bullet. The project will also have Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah & Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles and is directed by Devang Dholakia.

Who is Varun Bangera?

Varun Bangera is a businessman settled in Mumbai. He is working in a real estate company VB CORB Company and is currently also serving the position of a director in the same company for the last 11 years.

IMAGE: Instagram/@SuvedLohia