Karishma Tanna To Marry Varun Bangera On Feb 5; Know All About Her Husband-to-be

Actor and model, Karishma Tanna, is all set to tie the knot with her beau after the elegant wedding of Naagin actor Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor will tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5 and the couple is currently enjoying their pre-wedding ceremonies in the presence of their close family and friends.

Ahead of the wedding, here is everything about the actor's soon-to-be-husband Varun Bangera.

Who is Karishma Tanna's soon-to-be-husband Varun Bangera?

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old actor's fiance, Varun Bangera, is a businessman hailing from Mumbai. He is associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company. Moreover, he completed his education in Canada from Carlton University. Tanna tagged Bangera in her recent post. However, he has chosen to keep his account, which has over 400 followers, private.

More on Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Tanna confirmed her wedding with Bangera by sharing a glimpse into her floral-themed Haldi ceremony. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Happiness galore, the smile says it all.'' The actor donned a beautiful white traditional attire and elevated her outfit by donning customised floral jewellery. She went on to post multiple pictures from the delightful ceremony.

On February 4, the actor shared glimpses into her Mehendi ceremony where she donned a yellow traditional attire while the groom decided to go red with his outfit. The actor shared many pictures from the ceremony and showed off the venue that was decorated with colourful flowers.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple decided to organise their wedding festivities whilst adhering to COVID norms and invited only close friends and family to the nuptials. They are set to tie the knot on Saturday in attendance of their loved ones.

