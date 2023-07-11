Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Ended Because Of Parth Samthaan's Attitude? Actor Responds

Parth Samthaan recently revealed the reason why he left Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, he portrayed the role of Anurag Basu. While many reports suggested that the actor quit the show because of his 'attitude', the actor said that it's not the case.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was aired in 2001.

It originally starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan.

In KZK2, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes played the lead roles.

Parth Samthaan wanted to explore movies and web space

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Parth Samthaan opened up about the reason behind quitting the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. When asked about the funniest rumour he has heard about himself, the actor responded that he heard Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended because of his attitude. In his clarification, he stated that the show didn't end because of this reason. He also said that he wanted the show to run but at last, it was the channel's call.

Adding further, the actor said that he wanted to explore movies and web space. "Somehow I wanted the show to run but obviously, it was the channel’s call. But, I wanted to get into films and web space. That’s where I had to put my step down," he stated.

More about Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Parth Samthaan became a household name after his portrayal as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show was the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay which originally starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in pivotal roles. Despite the show being widely loved and appreciated by the viewers, the shooting was halted mid-way due to unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, Parth quit the show. Soon after, the makers announced that the show will go off-air. That’s when the speculations arised that the makers called it off because of the actor's attitude. Aside from him, the show starred Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan in pivotal roles.