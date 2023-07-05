Parth Samthaan On His Fallout With Rumoured Ex Vikas Gupta: Sometimes You Just Feel Bad...

Parth Samthaan recently opened up about his rumoured ex-boyfriend Vikas Gupta. From being mired in a relationship controversy to the impact it had on him, the actor revealed it all. He also shed light on his fallout with Vikas.

Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta were rumoured to be dating in 2013.

In the same year, the actor sent a legal notice to the producer for molesting him.

While Vikas confirmed the dating reports in 2020, Parth neither confirmed nor denied them.

Parth Samthaan reveals how he felt when Vikas Gupta involved him in controversy

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Parth Samthaan shared that he was disheartened to witness his "dear friend" Vikas Gupta involving him in a controversy. He shared that things unfolded in an "ugly and negative" manner which took a mental toll on him. Recalling the time, the actor revealed that there was a brief period when he questioned himself. However, he emphasised on the importance of not reacting impulsively and allowing himself the time to heal properly.

He further added that he chose to focus on his own aspirations and professional endeavors."I mean sometimes you just feel bad that things turned out to be this way like ugly or negative. It did but just for a certain brief period. Because when it hits you that’s when you start questioning yourself, he said.

What was the controversy?

Before their fallout, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta were friends. Soon their, friendship transformed into a relationship. However, in 2013, the former made serious allegations against Vikas. He accused him of molestation, withholding his dues, and threatening to ruin his career. The actor also penned a detailed note against the producer and filed an FIR against him. The rumours of the duo dating began soon after that and fans speculated that they were in a relationship before their fallout. However, in 2020, Vikas came out as bisexual and said that he and Parth were in a romantic relationship. Ekta Kapoor too confirmed the news in 2021.