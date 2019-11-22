Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 22: Ronit Tries To Kill Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

November 22 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Shivani confirming to Prerna that Sonalika is indeed Komolika. But Prerna said that maybe Ronit was there with someone else or Sonalika he was generally talking. They surmised that since Komolika’s body was never found, maybe she got out alive but underwent plastic surgery because her face got spoilt. The two sisters hide as Komolika leaves. Prerna and Shivani started looking for Ronit. But he was also keeping a watch on Prerna with a knife in hand, planning to kill her. Komolika took Anurag to his mother away from Prerna but he went to find her again. He scolds Prerna and Shivani for being reckless and moving around too much. He made her sit down and went back to his mother and Komolika.

Ronit, meanwhile, recalled Prerna slapping him hard and became even angrier. He vowed to kill her. He saw a chandelier and smiled forming a plan in his head. He then started dancing, thinking about the success of the plan.

Prerna, on the other hand, thought that Ronit might have left after meeting Vishal. But Ronit was cutting the rope of the chandelier just above where she was sitting. A waiter saw him and tried to shout but Ronit held his mouth. However, Anurag was quick enough to see the dangling chandelier and ran towards Prerna moving her out of the way of the shattering glass shards. Anurag asked Prerna if she was fine.

An angry Komolika saw Ronit hurrying away and ran after him. She grabbed him by the hand told him to leave. She took him to the car and forced him inside the trunk. A waiter came running there asking Komolika if she had seen anyone fleeing. Anupam came there too and Komolika pretended that she was feeling nauseous. She told him she will go back home and drove off. Meanwhile, Anurag informed Mohini that he would be taking Prerna and Shivani home. While he asked Nivedita to take the latter home. He added that since Sonalika had her own car, she could go home alone.

Komolika stopped the car in the middle of the road and dragged Ronit out. Furious at him, Komolika started shouting hysterically. She took out a gun and pointed it at him. Ronit tried to talk her out of it. She handed him the gun and asked him to kill her as soon as he saw her. Prerna, Anurag and Shivani were driving through the same road and met Komolika on the way. She whispered to Ronit to hide. When Anurag approached her, Komolika said that her car broke down. But then she started her car and drove off.

Anurag took Prerna and Shivani home and Veena opened the door. Veena looked on with a poker face and Anurag asked him if she was angry with him. But Veena said no one could ever be angry with him. He sat down and told everything but assured them that both Prerna and her baby was safe. He also asked her family to take care of them and left on getting a call from Komolika. The episode ended here.

