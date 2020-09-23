'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Creative Producer Shares How The Show Has Changed This Year

Amitabh Bachchan’s much-loved game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati has undergone some major changes this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create havoc in the country. As seen in a video shared on Twitter by Sony TV, Sujata Sanghamitra, who is the creative director and showrunner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, spoke about how the team has adapted to the ‘new normal’. In the video, Sujata mentioned that this year, the show is a result of ‘work from home’, as the team conducted auditions of the participants online.

'Audience pole cancelled': Creative Producer

Speaking of the show’s format, Sujata revealed that the team decided to scrap the ‘Audience pole’ lifeline this season, as no audience was allowed on sets. Adding to the same, Sujata revealed that they have replaced the lifeline with ‘Video a friend’ option, with which a participant can video call their friends. More so, she revealed the number of contestants was reduced to eight this season (instead of 10), as social distancing rules were kept on priority.

Take a sneak-peek into our #KBCKiDuniya and watch how our makers have successfully converted the challenges this year into opportunities. #KBC12 starts from 28th September Mon-Fri 9 pm only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/iPvkGbYXC6 — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 22, 2020

Sujata shares their biggest challenge

She added that this year, the creatives department has kept more distance between Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant on the hotseat, adhering to social distancing norms. More so, Sujata mentioned that the biggest challenge was to get the participants to shoot their own videos from their homes. Speaking of the same, Sujata Sanghamitra mentioned that their team connected with the participants digitally and explained to them the format of the video to be shot.

Concluding her address, Sujata mentioned that 2020 has been a very difficult year, due to which people have suffered a setback. However, she added that it is now time for a comeback. The show is all set to air on Sony TV from September 28 at 9 pm.

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

