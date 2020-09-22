After Deepika Padukone Named In Drug Chats, Kangana Ranaut Fires 'repeat After Me' Jibe

The emergence of Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats about drugs became a massive talking point amid multiple probe angles into the Bollywood-drugs link. Kangana Ranaut, who had highlighted the widespread drug consumption in the industry, fired a dig at Deepika as the chats were leaked. Kangana brought out Deepika’s ‘repeat after me’ series quotes to highlight depression and questioned the ‘classy’ and ‘high society star children with good upbringing’ talking about 'maal.'

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s chats on drugs

As the leak of the chats became a talking point on Twitter, Kangana used the ‘repeat after me’ line that Deepika used for awareness about mental health and added, ‘depression is a consequence of drug abuse.’ The actor expressed her displeasure about the ‘high society rich star children’ who claim to be ‘classy’ and with a ‘good upbringing’ asking their manager ‘Maal Hai Kya.’ The Tanu Weds Manu star also used the hashtag by Republic TV #BoycottBollywoodDruggies.

Deepika Padukone’s chats leaked

Conversations from a WhatsApp group where Deepika allegedly asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ from a ‘K’ have been accessed by Republic. As per Narcotics Control Bureau sources, Deepika and 'K' were part of the group, to discuss availability of drugs, along with talent manager Jaya Saha, who was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

The thread of the conversation from October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) Deepika writes: K...Maal you have?

At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want

At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na?

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed

At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko

At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish

At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Deepika was also a part of the controversial video posted by Karan Johar in 2019, which is again under lens. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint about alleged drug consumption at the video has been taken up by the NCB as the agency probed and arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death investigation brought to light the alleged involvement of Bollywood stars with drug cartels.

