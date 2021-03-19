Kavita Kaushik Shares A Lazy Morning Photo; Says, 'live Life On Your Own Terms'

Kavita Kaushik seems to be in vacation mode these days. Photos from her latest vacation in Goa are going viral on the internet. The actor is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures where she is seen next to the sea, lounging on the beach and relaxing under the sun.

A look at Kavita Kaushik's photos

Clad in a bikini, Kavita is seen resting on her bed, next to a table laden with coffee and other drinks. The view from her resort room is a serene blue sea with beach lounging chairs aligned. The photo gives a laid-back, lazy vibe. There was one particular object that caught the fan's attention in the picture. Let's find out.

In a short two-lined caption, she mentions about two things - A lazy morning with breakfast in bed, along with a life lived on one's own terms. The photo gives major vacation goals. Fans have expressed their likeness for Kavita Kaushik's Instagram photos with a bundle of fire, red heart, and smiley emojis. One fan noticed a firelighter in the picture and posed a question in the comments, Kavita gave a funny reply to that comment. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

Kavita Kaushik's work on the small screen

Kavita Kaushik is a TV actor known for her roles in shows like F.I.R. She rose to prominence with her role of a police officer named Chandramukhi Chautala. She has also acted in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kutumb and Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in the 2004 film Ek Hasina Thi. She was last seen on a reality TV show in 2020. She has also done a voice-over in Hindi for the Hollywood animated film Bolt.

Kavita Kaushik was also seen on the fiction crime show C.I.D. as inspector Anushka. She has appeared on several reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Comedy Nights Bachao, etc. Kavita was also seen in Punjabi films like Mindo Taseeldarni and Vekh Baraatan Challiya.

