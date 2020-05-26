Kavita Kaushik Thanks Husband For Doing 'all The Dirty Work' Amid Quarantine; See Post

Actor Kavita Kaushik is best known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV sitcom F.I.R. The actor has been married to Ronit Biswas since 2017. Every now and then, Kavita takes to her social media to praise her husband and express her appreciation for him. She recently posted a picture with him and wrote the most adorable caption.

Kavita Kaushik's appreciation post for husband Ronit Biswas

Dressed in a white lacy top and denim bottom, Ronit is seen wearing a navy blue jacket in the picture. The duo is standing with their arms around each other as Kavita Kaushik's husband is kissing her on the cheeks. She wrote in the caption, "आदमी ऐसा ढूंढो जो खुद भले राजा ना हो लेकिन तुम्हें रानी बना के रक्खे 🙏❤ 🧿

P.s- since he is doing all the dirty work in the lockdown, this is a necessary and husband appreciation post". [sic]

However, this is not the first time that Kavita Kaushik made an appreciation post for her husband. She penned down a long and adorable note for him for Thanksgiving 2019. She shared a black and white picture of them where they are seen playfully posing with each other.

She wrote in the caption, "Forever thankful for this companion, he's an all in one kinda guy, the teasing yet reliable sibling that I never had all through my lonely childhood .. @justronnit you are now, the best friend I could never walk with because we never stayed at one place for long whether towns or hostels I kept moving, that lost best friend ...I’ve found you are now .; the partner who stands by me I never had cos I was so confused about where I stand .. that partner you are now.; the protector and nurturer who would never match up to my father after he was gone ... could be no one else but you are now ❤️ , the evolution and wisdom that no other’s efforts could bring about ... you have now. I’m thankful for all the darkness removed with the light of your presence and love, I’m so grateful for this life and thankful for all the blessings 🙏🏼 #bina #turkey #kaatey #thanku 🤪 📸 @sidharthdatta. [sic]

On the work front, Kavita Kaushik was last seen in Mindo Taseeldarni. Directed by Avtar Singh, the film also starred Karamjit Anmol and Rajvir Jawanda. The film is a comic drama revolving a man who lies about having an affair with a woman named Mindo Taseeldarni. Things take a turn and when he falls for a girl of the same name.

