Kavita Kaushik’s Short Film Do Not Dream’s Spooky First Look Out; See Pic

Actor Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame is touted to be one of the most versatile and talented actors of the television industry. Recently, Kavita Kaushik unveiled the first look of her upcoming short film titled, Do Not Dream. Kavita Kaushik took to her social media to share the poster of the film, Do Not Dream which will get all her die-hard fans super excited.

Kavita Kaushik shares the first poster of her short film, Do Not Dream

The poster of Do Not Dream has Kavita Kaushik posing against a mirror while sporting a pensive look on her face. Kavita Kaushik's monochrome reflection can be seen in the mirror. The intriguing poster of Do Not Dream will certainly raise the excitement levels amongst Kavita Kaushik's fans.

Do Not Dream is directed by television actor Abhinav Shukla. The Kavita Kaushik starrer short film will also be presented by Abhinav Shukla along with her husband Ronnit Biswas. By the looks of it, Do Not Dream seems to be a horror film and Kavita Kaushik is all geared to scare you with her act on this one. Kavita Kaushik also hinted about this on the caption of her post wherein she had shared the poster of Do Not Dream. Check out the FIR actor's post.

Kavita Kaushik's short film has been shot during the COVID-19 lockdown

Sharing the poster of the film, Kavita wrote that she has made the fans laugh a lot with her act in the comedy show, FIR and now she hopes that she can scare them too with this film. It also looks like the movie has been shot entirely at the Kutumb actor's home. The poster of the film hints of this and reveals that the film has been shot during the COVID-19 lockdown. The poster of the Kavita Kaushik starrer film also has a quote from Stephen King's cult horror film, The Shining.

The poster has the quote which says that 'Monsters are real, ghosts are real too. They live inside us and sometimes they win.' Kavita in a recent interview with an online portal also opened up about the controversial 'Bois Locker Room' fiasco. She said that she is glad that things are slowly changing and that girls are raising their voice against such incidents.

