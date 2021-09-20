KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan 'overwhelmed' As Contestant Asks Him To Name Her Grandchild

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed when a contestant made a special request to fulfil in the special 'Aasha Abhilasha' week on the show.

In the recently released promo on Sony Television's official Instagram handle, Big B has announced a special segment called 'Aasha Abhilasha' for a week during which the megastar would be fulfilling people's wishes on the show. In the video, several contestants having requests for him can be seen interacting with him. Among all, it was a female contestant, whose request particularly left the actor speechless, considering the nature of the request.

KBC 13 contestant makes a special request from Amitabh Bachchan

A female contestant requested Amitabh Bachchan to name her soon-to-be-born grandchild. This visibly moved the veteran superstar actor as he did not have a direct response to this emotional request. She said in Hindi, "Sir, during this Aasha Abhilasha week, even I have a request for you. I am about to become a grandmother, and I would be honoured if you would agree to naming the baby."

Amitabh congratulated her, as she continued, "This way, my generation, my son’s generation, his child’s generation – all three generations – would be connected to you."

Watch here:

One of the other contestants asked Amitabh to recite a number of strains from his father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s poem Agneepath.

The promo opened with Amitabh explaining the idea of the 'Aasha Abhilasha' week. He mentioned that he will be fulfilling the wishes of the contestants, studio audience on the show, and also viewers at home through this initiative. Most recently, the actor also promised to make a financial contribution in an effort to procure a costly medication for a kid suffering from an uncommon illness.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh appeared as guests. They graced the show with their medals on. Apart from hosting the game show, Amitabh is busy shooting for the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern, alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

(Image: SONYTVOFFICIAL_INSTA)