KBC 13: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Recreate K3G’s 'Shava Shava' On The TV Show

Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan along with their other two co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari from the forthcoming highly-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be taking the hot seats on Sony Television's quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. The actors will be appearing as guests on KBC 13's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. Besides answering the questions of the host and iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, they will also be sharing personal anecdotes from their experience of working in the entertainment industry.

In a new promo video for the quiz show, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen grooving to their hit song, Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch the video below.

Rani Mukerji & Amitabh Bachchan recreate Shava Shava on KBC 13

In a promotional video that has been surfacing on the internet, host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen grooving along with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari to Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Saif and Rani, too recreated their romantic song, Hum Tum from their 2004's hit release.

The stars will also talk about their journey into the industry and dance on UP Hile, Patna Hile. Saif and Rani will share their experience of working together in the industry for more than a decade. According to Indian Express, Saif and Rani also spoke about their love for West Bengal's city, Kolkata and their fondness for authentic Bengali dishes. The report suggests Big B will also play a fun game named Poll Khol Ke Bol with Saif and Rani.

More about Bunty Aur Babli 2

The reboot version of the franchise Bunty Aur Babli 2 that is slated to hit the screens on November 19. The second installment starring Rani, Saif, Siddhant, and Sharvari, will pit two sets of con-artists from different generations against each other as they struggle to prove their mettle. The makers have released the title track that has been crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan, son of Shankar Mahadevan.

In a press statement, Rani, who plays the role of Babli in the forthcoming film, shared her thoughts, "I think right from the moment YRF decided to make Bunty Aur Babli 2, they were sure that they would incorporate the title track from the original film even though our movie is completely rebooting the franchise. The original tune was the soul of the first film and it is the soul of the second too. It’s supremely catchy and it’s stood the test of time because everyone who is a lover of Hindi cinema loves this tune."

