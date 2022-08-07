Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 14 is all set to premiere on SonyTV and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the forthcoming season. On Sunday, the makers dropped yet another promo video of the show which saw footballer Sunil Chhetri indulging in fun banter with host Amitabh Bachchan as he was seen quoting some iconic dialogues from the latter's films. The Indian football player also showcased his footballing tricks in the pilot episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sunil Chhetri showcases his footballing skills on KBC 14

In the new promo video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Big B could be heard saying, "Wherever Sunil goes, people ask him to perform football tricks. To this, Sunil asks if he could quote dialogue from Bachchan's song and even requested the Jhund actor to complete it. He quotes a line from the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal, "Mar Gaya? Lekin aap toh zinda ho?" Bachchan immediately responds, "Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu?" The song is from Mere Paas Aao from the film Mr Natwarlal. Watch the video here:

Sharing the clip, Sony TV wrote, ".@chetrisunil11 ke football skills aur @SrBachchan ji ke bhaari dialogues ki jugalbandi badhayegi raunak iss manch ki! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati - Azadi ke Garv ka Mahaparv, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #KBC2022 #AamirKhan @MangteC @MajDPSingh #MitaliMadhumita (sic)".

The KBC Independence day special episode will be premiered on Sony TV on August 7 and will also have boxing champion Mary Kom, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, on the hot seat. The show will also witness a special guest, Aamir Khan, who will be promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022.

(Image: @sonytv/Twitter)