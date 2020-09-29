KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Return To Season 12

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season and its first episode aired yesterday, on September 28, 2020. The episode starts with the host Amitabh Bachchan, who speaks about time and luck, bringing people back to the same place. Read on to know more about the episode.

KBC written update: Season 12, Episode 1

Amitabh Bachchan appears on camera and greets the audiences and congratulates the show's team as it has had a successful 20-year run. He went on to address the issues faced by people across the world due to the COVID crisis. Then, he introduces the contestants of the show: Sahar Anjum, Jay Kulshrestha, Dilip Kumar Chowdhry, Abanti Mohanty Das, Aarti Jagtap, and Sonu Kumar Gupta, Jaswinder Singh Cheema, and Tanisha Agarwal.

The contestants are then asked to participate in the Fastest Finger First, in which they had to arrange the events that took place in India in 2020 in the correct timeline. Aarti Jagtap, who is a 20-year-old engineering student from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is the fastest to answer it. Bachchan then explains the rules and regulations of the game to Aarti and also introduces her to the expert on the show which is, Vikas Swarup, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, and then goes on to ask her the following questions.

The term app in the context of a mobile app, is the shortened form of which word?

Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?

At this point, Big B also spoke about the movie Dil Bechara and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death before the movie made it to OTT.

According to our Union Ministry of Health and WHO, you should at least wash your hands for how many seconds to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

This photograph was taken at the trailer launch of a film about which ISRO mission?

In which city is this historical place located?

Which river passes through marble stones in Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh?

Aarti decides to take the “flip the question” lifeline which means the question will be changed.

Which actor has a film production company that has the name of spice in its name?

In January 2020, Rani Rampal became the 1st ever player in which sport to win the ‘World Games Athlete of the year 2019’ award? Aarti uses the 50-50 lifeline here.

A professional examination board popularly called Vyapam conducts various tests for admissions to professional courses in which of these states? Aarti decides to use the video call lifeline here.

According to Mahabharata, who among these was not Arjun’s wife? Aarti takes help from the expert.

The release of which chemical led to the Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984?

By this stage, Aarti had secured Rs. 3,20,000 from the questions she answered so far and expressed that this amount will help her and her brother with their education.

Written by former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the book ‘Matoshree’ is based on the life of which Indian queen?

Who actually invented the telescope in 1608?

At this point, Aarti Jagtap decides to quit and wins Rs 6,40,000. Another round of fastest finger first is conducted where the contestants had to put a list of leader in the order to when they became President of India. Which was answered the fastest by Sonu Kumar Gupta who became the second contestant to grab the hot seat on the episode. He is a service technician in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Bachchan explains the rules of the game to him and asks him the following questions.

Which of these states is known for 'Aligarh ke Taale,' 'Bareilly ka Surma,' 'Firozabad ki chudiyan'?

In 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first winner of which annual sporting event?

What are the terms 2G, 4G, and 5G related to?

Which of the following will be heavier than 1450 g of iron?

Which of these songs about rain does not have any rain sequence? For these answers, Gupta took the 50-50 lifeline.

The time limit for the episode ends at this point which means that the questions for Sonu will continue in the next episode. As Big B bids adieu for the episode he remembers Bhagat Singh and wishes music legend Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday.

