'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down During Elimination Task

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty asked Tejasswi Prakash to decide who would perform the elimination stunt among the other contestants. While making the decision, Tejasswi Prakash broke down. Read on to know what made the contestant emotional.

During the elimination stunt, Tejwassi's teammates refused to help her during the task which makes her burst into tears. The television actor was made the captain of the team for performing the elimination stunt. In the task, she had to put forward two names who would perform the elimination task as their team won fewer stunts than Karan Patel’s Team. Tejasswi Prakash volunteered to do the task along with Malishka. She requested Malishka to go for the task, however, the RJ refused straight away. The two also have an argument.

Sneak-peek from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Rohit Shetty further interrupted the two and asked Tejasswi for the final decision. The actor explained the situation to Rohit which got him furious over the other team members. He said that if they don’t arrive at a decision he would raft Tejasswi from performing the stunt and this will force other team members to do the stunts.

Tejasswi Prakash got emotional about the entire situation tossed by Rohit Shetty and broke into tears. Karan Patel and others from his team tried to console her. Towards the end of the decision, Tejasswi took a call that she will go first and perform the stunt. The stunt began and the contestant was kept in a grave full of rats, mice, worms and he/she was supposed to open the handcuff and ring a bell on completion of the task. Malishka got eliminated as she quit mid-way from the stunt while Tejasswi won.

