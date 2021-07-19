Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Divyanka Tripathi Shares Advice On 'evolving'

Divyanka Tripathi is currently a participant in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On July 19, Monday, Tripathi took to her Instagram and shared an inspirational post. The actor gave her advice about not succumbing to taboos and 'evolving' along with a stunning picture of herself.

Divyanka Tripathi shares though of the day

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor shared her photo along with a thought for the day. In the photo, Divyanka wore a pink shirt along with blue denim and boots. While sharing the post she wrote "You can't be perfect! Just...DON'T GET DISSOLVED in taboos in your head, don't succumb to the unexpected. GET EVOLVED with your experiences. That's all you can have control over in your life .#Thought Of The Day.

Fans were all hearts for Divyanka's post as they left heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section. See what the fans said:

Divyanka Tripathi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The actor is currently seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show went on air on July 17, 2021. Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, the contestants include Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahekk Chahal and more. The show is being hosted by director and producer Rohit Shetty and airs on Weekends. As the first episode of KKK 11 went live Divyanka Tripathi won the host Rohit Shetty's confidence with her performance, and he confessed he could see Tripathi going to the finale.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahia congratulate Rahul Vaidya on his wedding

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram and congratulate Rahul Vaidya on his wedding with Disha Parmar. The two recently tod the knot on July 16. The wedding was a lavish affair and was attended by various celebrities. Divyanka took to her Instagram and congratulated Rahul and wrote that she couldn't attend the wedding ceremony as she wasn't in Mumbai. Sharing a picture with Rahul she wrote "Hum bohot khush hain...kyunki...AAJ KISI KI SHAADI HAI!! If I was in Mumbai...mujhe is mubaraq shaadi mein aane se koi nahi rok sakta thaGod bless you Rahul and Disha!." Divyanka and Rahul are currently seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

