Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka & Anushka Pose While 'military Twinning' In Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. On June 1, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anushka Sen were spotted twinning in the former's latest Instagram post. As seen in Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post, these Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants stunned in a military design outfit. Sharing the pics on Instagram, Divyanka said, "#MilitaryTwinning".

Divyanka and Anushka twin their outfits

As seen in Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post, the actor wore a plain black tee, paired with military cargo pants. With her tee tucked in, she also sported a pair of black shoes. On the other hand, Anushka Sen donned a black graphic print t-shirt. She paired the tee with baggy cargo pants and sported a brown cap and pair of black shoes.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post. One of the users said, "Both cutiess", while another added, "Just wow pretty lady @divyankatripathidahiya". A fan comment read as "Awwwww Div you look stunning🔥🔥 Sherniiiiii❤️❤️@divyankatripathidahiya". Another fan commented, "I think this is the best I've seen till now". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On May 23, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle and shared another BTS of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Here, the actor shared a group picture of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post featured Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Nikki Tamboli. Sharing the group picture on social media, Divyanka Tripathi said, "I wonder who cracked the joke. NO ONE!🤣 #Posers 🤷‍♀️

#KKK11".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is scheduled to premiere in July 2021 on Colors TV. This season of the stunt reality show is also hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi stars Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

