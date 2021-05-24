'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Divyanka Tripathi's New Group Picture Is All About Laughter

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway. The contestants of the show are regularly posting updates on their social media accounts from the sets of the stunt-based reality show giving a glimpse of how the contestants are having a blast while shooting for the same. Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabattein actor Divyanka Tripathi, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shared a picture on her social media handle in which she is laughing and posing with co-participants Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and others.

Divyanka Tripathi's new post is all about laughter

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi recently posted a candid shot of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in which they were all laughing profusely. Divyanka shared a group photo with Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Sourabh Raaj Jain. Along with the picture she wrote, “I wonder who cracked the joke. NO ONE!” Check it out.

Netizens react to Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post

Netizens were quick to comment on Divyanka's post with heart and fire emojis. It was seen that the fans in the comment section of the post have been rooting for Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka, and Shweta Tiwari for the win while asking the whereabouts of Rahul Vaidya who is also a contestant on the reality show. Commenting on the group picture, one user wrote, "THIS IS SO WHOLESOME OMG" while another commented, "You Beautiful Humans!!" Take a look.

A sneak peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

The actor has been treating her fans and followers with sunny and happy pictures for the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on social media. Recently, the actor shared series of selfie pictures with co-contestant Mahekk Chahal and shared that the show would not have been the same without her.

Earlier, the actor shared a BTS picture featuring Aastha Gill and Sourabh Jain posing in between shoots and wrote that they only take their masks off while filming.

Prior to that, she shared another group picture with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants in which she spoke highly about the friendship and bond that they have made with each other in the past few weeks.

Divyanka is also utilising her free time to explore the city and this one time she shared a picture of herself enjoying the view of the blue beaches of Africa.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

