'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Mahekk Chahal Shares Way To Deal With 'fears' While Shooting

Actor Mahekk Chahal is popularly known for her shows like Power Couple, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. The actor is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. She posted a picture of herself from the shoot and shared a way to deal with fear. Take a look at what the actor has to say about tackling one's fears.

Mahekk Chahal on dealing with fears

Mahekk Chahal took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself dressed in a black jumpsuit. She kept the zipper open and paired it with a white t-shirt. Mahekk left her long curly hair open and paired her outfit with a fitness band. The actor wrote that one should let their faith be bigger than their fears in order to tackle them. Fans wrote all things nice as soon as she shared the photo. Fans mentioned that she looked "beautiful" and "gorgeous". They also wished her good luck for performing stunts on the show. They flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A sneak peek into Mahekk Chahal's Instagram

Earlier, Mahekk shared a picture with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants like Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli. They posed for the camera in their workout outfits. Mahekk and Abhinav were seen wearing the "Khatron Ke Khiladi" jackets. She also shared a picture of herself with Sana Makbul. Mahekk wore a pink bikini with a black crochet coverup. Sana on the other hand wore a white two-piece bikini and a colourful skirt coverup. She wished Sana on Eid and mentioned that she always cracks her up with her jokes.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Sana Makbul and Sana Sayyad along with Mahekk. The fans of these actors have been eagerly waiting to watch them perform deadly stunts on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date hasn't been revealed yet.

