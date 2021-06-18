Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood Reveals Rannvijay Made Him Do 'intense Training'

Varun Sood has been sharing parts of his journey from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on his social media handles. The actor has expressed his excitement about being a part of the show again and again. Now he has shared another snippet in relation to his participation on the show. Varun Sood had earlier opened up about the people who had supported him on his journey to KKK 11 and the two names were Divya Agarwal and Rannvijay Singha as per Bollywood Hungama. Now Rannvijay Singha is Varun Sood's next-door neighbour and when he heard about Varun Sood in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he was very happy. He even offered to help Varun out with his training.

Rannvijay's contribution to Varun Sood's performance in KKK 11

As per Varun Sood’s Instagram story, he had trained with Rannvijay for seven days before he left for the competition. Rannvijay, who is known for being hardcore on Roadies, did not go easy on Varun Sood either. Sharing a video of Rannvijay Singha working out in a park, Varun Sood wrote ‘Fun Fact: he actually made me go through an intense training where I wanted to vomit a few times before coming to KKK 11”. Following the piece of trivia, Varun Sood shared another video where he could be seen climbing a piece of rope using his core-muscle strength. Alongside this video, he said that Rannvijay had made him do that as well before he could leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

This was not the end of Varun Sood’s posts on Rannvijay Singha’s contribution to his training before he could join the show. He showed how Rannvijay would not leave Varun alone when he was working out but would rather stay with him, exercising himself, to keep Varun Sood company. Here it seems like the two of them are on the terrace as they are exercising. Rannvijay can be seen working out with a skipping rope and skipping a little higher than normal every fourth or fifth time. In the series of videos that Varun Sood has uploaded, he called Rannvijay a ‘beast’ and attributed his fitness to be on the show to Rannvijay.

IMAGE: VARUN SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

