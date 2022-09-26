The 12th edition of the popular stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi began streaming on tv in July and went on to feature some interesting episodes featuring contestants Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Kanika Mann, among others. As the grand finale of the show was recently telecasted on television, the winner was announced after winning the finale task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 winner announced

It was recently revealed that Tushar Kalia, the noted choreographer who rose to fame with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Deewane, emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 after beating Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik. Other finalists in the season included Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

On the other hand, Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen kissing the KKK trophy in his hand. In the caption, he penned a note of gratitude thanking everyone for their love and support. "He wrote, "THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT" (sic)

The grand finale also witnessed a delightful crossover of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with contestants of the dance show performing in KKK style. Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Zorawar Kalra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia left the audience in delight with their breathtaking dance performances.

The reality show has been shot across Cape Town, South Africa and s telecasted on Colors TV as well as on Voot App.

Here's a list of the contestants-

Aneri Vajani Chetna Pande Erika Packard Faisal Shaikh Jannat Zubair Kanika Mann Mohit Malik Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Rajiv Adatia Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Sriti Jha Tushar Kalia

Image: Instagram/@thetusharkalia