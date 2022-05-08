'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Rubina Dilaik To Pratik Sehajpal, Complete List Of Contestants

The stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is soon returning with a brand new season! The format of the series is based on the concept of survival. All the selected contestants have to perform and win the assigned tasks to move ahead in the competition. Those who fail are given a chance of redeeming themselves in the elimination round. However, contestants who don't perform well in the elimination task are shown the exit door.

Several reports are doing the rounds about the 12th season and also the confirmed contestants. Here is the list of all who are participating in the upcoming instalment:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

Pratik Sehajpal

Actor Pratik Sehajpal has previously featured in several reality TV shows including Bigg Boss 15, Ace of Space, and more.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is known for her stints as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi became a household for her role as Naira Singhania Goenka and Sirat Shekhawat Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande is a TV actor and also essayed the role of Jenny in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sannon-starrer rom-com Dilwale.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is a model and came to the limelight after he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant last year.

Tushar Kalia

Choreographer Tushar Kalia participated as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and has also headlined the judging panel of Dance Deewane alongside Madhuri Dixit.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair rose to fame after essaying the titular role in the daily soap, Phulwa. She has also starred as Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap.

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh is a prominent internet personality who gained recognition for his acting and lip-syncing videos on Tik Tok.

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the headlines in the recent past for his participation in Kangana Ranaut's show, Lock Upp, which he won.

Rubina Dilaik

Actor Rubina Dilaik lifted the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 15 and is well-known for her roles in the daily soaps, Chotti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik rose to fame for featuring in hit TV shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha became a household name after essaying the role of Pragya Arora in Kumkum Bhagya.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it was actor and host Arjun Bijlani who lifted the winner's trophy in the last season. Bijlani was pitted against Divyanka Tripathi in the finale task, but he managed to defeat her and was announced as the winner by the show's host Rohit Shetty.

Apart from Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raj Jain were the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiere date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.