Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11: Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming Stunt TV Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the popular Stunt reality show that has successfully release 10 seasons and is now gearing up for the release of Season 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is set to be a star-studded affair with a bunch of celebrities who have been approached for the same. So, when is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 starting?

Khatron Ke Khiladi show will soon begin with its 11th season. It is the Indian version of the hit reality show, Fear Factor. In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, TV actor Nia Sharma took home the trophy. Hence, now that it has been nearly a year fans of the hit reality show are eagerly waiting for a new season of the show. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 date and time were recently unveiled by Colors Tv through Twitter stating that show will be premiered on July 17 and it will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM IST.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestant list

Aastha Gill, who will be one of the contestants is a popular singer who has voiced for several upbeat numbers in her career namely Paani Paani, Heartless, DJ Wale Babu, Proper Patola and many more. Apart from her, there will be a bunch of talented artists from the Indian television industry who will be competing against each other on the show. It includes Arjun Bjlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul. Mahek Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raj Jain. Even the Indian Idol fame, Rahul Vaidya will be seen as one of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestants.

As Colors TV recently revealed Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 show timing and other details on Twitter, several fans expressed their delight in the release of the show. Many of them were excited to watch some of their favourite tv celebrities competing against each other.

The show was shot for over a month in Cape Town, South Africa and the shooting was recently wrapped up. All the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestant list took to their social media to inform them about the wrap of the show and escalated their curiosity levels by dropping glimpses of them from the show.

IMAGE: KHATRON KE KHILADI 11 INSTAGRAM

