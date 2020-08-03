'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Written Update For Aug 1 & 2: Rithvik Dhanjani Wins Champion’s Jacket

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian reality television series that airs on Colors TV. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered on February 22, 2020, but suddenly went off-air in the mid of March 2020, due to the global pandemic. The show has recently been back on air after a long gap of over three months. This season of the show is titled, Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India. Bollywood director, Farah Khan was seen hosting a few episodes of the season but has confirmed that the rest will be taken over by the original host of the show, Rohit Shetty. Here is the written update for Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India episodes that aired on August 1, 2020 (Saturday) and August 2, 2020 (Sunday). Read ahead to know:

Khatron Ke Khiladi written update

August 1, 2020 (Saturday)

The episode starts as Farah Khan introduces the contestants for this new season of the show. The participants of the show include Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Farah Khan then informs them about the format of the show and said that the place where all their stunts will be performed is named ZulmCity.

She starts to explain the first stunt that involves a taxi. The stunt goes like a taxi will be held 50 feet above ground level. The contestant will be sitting in the driver’s seat. The contestant has to come out of the car when it is at the given height and collect flags and keys. After collecting them, the contestant has to go and sit back inside the car on the driver’s seat and blow a horn.

Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani were the first two contestants to perform this task. Nia Sharma went first for the task but could not finish it. Rithvik Dhanjani completes the task and wins against Nia Sharma.

They move to the next location for a different stunt. Farah Khan informs them that the second stunt involves electric current. Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi are the first two contestants to perform this stunt. Both of them complete the stunt but Karan Wahi wins against Jasmin Bhasin by finishing it earlier. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aly Goni also perform the task. Both of them are also able to complete the task but Haarsh Limbarchiyaa wins against Aly Goni.

August 2, 2020 (Sunday)

The episode starts as Farah Khan is explaining them the first stunt of the day. According to the stunt, the contestants will be put in a swimming pool filled with garbage, fish guts, and dirty water. They will then be asked to solve a puzzle and will be shown the picture of a particular item that they have to look for inside the pool. Jay Bhanushali and Karan Patel are asked to perform the stunt. Both of them are able to finish the stunt but Karan Patel wins against Jay Bhanushali by a very close margin. Now, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Haarsh Limbarchiyaa, and Karan Patel are asked to compete against each other.

Farah Khan explains them the next stunt, that involves partners. The stunts follow as there will be two people sitting inside a car. The one who is driving will be blindfolded and the other person has to guide them in such a way that the car does not touch any barrier. Rithvik Dhanjani and Haarsh Limbarchiyaa perform the task together, and Karan Wahi and Karan Patel team up with each other. Rithvik Dhanjani and Haarsh Limbarchiyaa win the stunt. Now, they have to compete against each other in order to win the Champion’s jacket.

In the stunt that Rithvik Dhanjani and Haarsh Limbarchiyaa are asked to perform, they are put in a cube and are tied with four locks. The cube will be filled with water and will keep getting higher and higher in the sky. In between these difficult situations, the contestants have to find the keys to those locks and open them in order to untie themselves. Rithvik Dhanjani and Haarsh Limbarchiyaa perform this task. Rithvik Dhanjani wins against Haarsh Limbarchiyaa, also winning the Champion’s jacket.

