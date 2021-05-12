Khatron Ke Khiladi's Divyanka Tripathi Grooves To Suraj Hua Maddham On The Beach

On May 11, 2021, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Aastha Gill and Divyanka Tripathi gave a sneak peek into their latest activities as they shoot for the celebrity reality show. Singer Aastha Gill took to her official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of Divyanka Tripathi dancing to the tunes of Suraj Hua Maddham by the beach in Cape Town. Divyanka can be seen sporting a saree and Aastha can be seen dressed in the hotel's bathrobe.

Aastha Gill & Divyanka Tripathi's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 BTS video

In the video captured by Aastha, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen standing by the beach enjoying the serene beauty. She can be seen donning a plain maroon saree with a printed white cotton blouse. She went for subtle makeup and her straight hair is middle-parted and kept open. As Aastha captures the video, Divyanka grooves to the tunes of the popular Hindi song and flashes her bright smile. As for the caption, Aastha simply wrote, "'#kkk11' @divyankatrupathidahiya".

In one of Aastha's other videos, Sana Makbul can be seen sporting a white bikini top along with a sarong which is wrapped around her waist. She can be seen posing in front of the sea, while Aastha does her funny background commentary. Sana then directs her towards Divyanka who dances to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song enjoying the wind in her hair.

Recently, Divyanka posted several selfies from the filming location. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a black zipper top which she paired with an olive green pullover. Adapting to the new normal, she also wore a black mask while clicking the pictures. The shoot location tagged in the post is Bo Kaap Cultural and Heritage Gateway. She captioned the post, "Self-shots between shots".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. It will be rolling on the small screen very soon as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants flew to the shooting location several days back. The social media handles of Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tripathi, and others are filled with intriguing posts where they can be seen having fun amidst the shoot of the stunt show. Further, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is yet to announced by its makers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.