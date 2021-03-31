Kiara Advani Shares BTS Pic From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets, Says ‘don’t Forget To Smile’

Actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared an unseen BTS picture from the sets of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali. She posed amid snow in a black jacket and left her hair open. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Don’t forget to smile." She, along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, had jetted off to Manali in mid-February to shoot some of the sequences of their upcoming horror-comedy. Kiara Advani's post received endearing comments from fans. While a user wrote, "So pretty, can't wait to watch the movie," many simply flooded the post with hearts.

On February 26, Kartik Aaryan shared a quirky pic and mentioned that the team had begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali. Sharing a picture with the storyboard, Kartik wrote, “Night Camera Action” as he gave a sneak peek into his night shoot in the snowy location. After this, Kiara Advani’s cute boomerang from the same location also went viral in no time. She then posted a black and white picture with Aaryan and revealed the movie’s release date.

On March 10, director Anees Bazmee shared a portrait in which the lead stars of the movie posed with him and producer Murad Khetani. Anees wrote, "Capturing and preserving emotions and cherished memories from the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He went on to thank everyone for all the blessings and love. The team wrapped up the shoot and then returned to Mumbai, where Tabu kick-started the shooting for her scenes. As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit screens on November 19, Anees Bazmee remarked, “It’s nice to be back on set. Resuming shoot by implementing all the precautions and guidelines.” He then went on to call it an edge-of-the-seat comedy psychological thriller.

Apart from this, Kartik and Kiara also made headlines after they walked the ramp at Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Kiara Advani has several movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen alongside rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan's directorial Shershaah. The film will chronicle the untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra.

(Promo Image Source: Kiara Advani's Instagram)