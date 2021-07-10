Kim Kardashian Gets 5-year Restraining Order Against Man Who Showed Up At Her House

Reality Tv star Kim Kardashian was allegedly harassed by an obsessive stalker named Nicholas Costanza. The reality star filed a petition to the court for restraining orders towards the man. The man reportedly showed up at Kardashian's house on numerous occasions and one told the security guards that he was there to pick up Kardashian for a dinner date.

Kim Kardashian gets restraining orders towards stalker

As per TMZ, Kardashian filed documents on Wednesday against a man named Nicholas Costanza, whom she claimed sent her disturbing packages at her residence. The package contained an engagement ring a Plan-B contraceptive pills. The package was intercepted by her security. Her plea was filed by her attorney Shawn Holley. In the documents, Kim stated that Costanza had shown up on her property a few times this year, including once in February, and then again in late May. She claimed that the man showed up at her gated community, telling guards he was there to pick her up for dinner on one occasion.

The reality star also said that Costanza's been obsessing over her online as well. He went on an online rant and posted a fake marriage certificate and other bizarre messages. The court granted Kardashian restraining order against the man for 5 years, according to which the man will have to stay at least 100 yards away and refrain from contact.

Kim Kardashian addresses the backlash she received for flouting dress code

Kim Kardashian has recently received backlash for not following the dress code while visiting some holy places in the Vatican city. The reality star finally addressed the backlash and clarified that she had followed all the rules. Kim shared few pictures from her trip and in her caption wrote "We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s).:"

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

